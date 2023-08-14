Sign up
Previous
226 / 365
Applying The Air Brakes Before Landing
I spent a lot of time stalking the ospreys at Cliff Head.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2023
Taken
14th August 2023 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
flight
,
osprey
,
golden_hour
,
sixws-142
,
cliff_head
,
ndao17
Suzanne
ace
I love this diptych. Apart from the wonderful photos each excellent, I like the way you have lined up the branches in the middle. Favourite
NB Title a six word story?
August 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous actions shots!
August 16th, 2023
NB Title a six word story?