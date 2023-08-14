Previous
Applying The Air Brakes Before Landing by merrelyn
Applying The Air Brakes Before Landing

I spent a lot of time stalking the ospreys at Cliff Head.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Merrelyn

Suzanne ace
I love this diptych. Apart from the wonderful photos each excellent, I like the way you have lined up the branches in the middle. Favourite

NB Title a six word story?
August 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous actions shots!
August 16th, 2023  
