Trapped In A Cage Of Lace DSC_5991 by merrelyn
Trapped In A Cage Of Lace DSC_5991

I found several of these on the lawn when got home from Denham. The insects had beaten me some and had only left the skeleton casing. They've been saved for another day when desperation hits.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett ace
A luscious looking cape gooseberry. Delicious!
August 17th, 2023  
