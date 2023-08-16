Sign up
228 / 365
Trapped In A Cage Of Lace DSC_5991
I found several of these on the lawn when got home from Denham. The insects had beaten me some and had only left the skeleton casing. They've been saved for another day when desperation hits.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4221
photos
187
followers
110
following
62% complete
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
260
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th August 2023 8:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
skeleton
,
fruit
,
cape_gooseberry
,
sixws-142
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A luscious looking cape gooseberry. Delicious!
August 17th, 2023
