296 / 365
A Hairy Little Bud PA236488
I was struggling for inspiration so I checked out October words. As luck would have it today's word is hairy and I have lots of hairy little poppy buds in my garden.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
flowers
,
bud
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
poppy
,
oct23words
