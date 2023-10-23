Previous
A Hairy Little Bud PA236488 by merrelyn
A Hairy Little Bud PA236488

I was struggling for inspiration so I checked out October words. As luck would have it today's word is hairy and I have lots of hairy little poppy buds in my garden.
