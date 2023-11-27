Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
331 / 365
A Victim Of The Wind DSC_6829
The strong easterly winds we've been experiencing haven't been kind to my garden. A couple of days ago I found an aggie with a broken stem. Rather than leave it to wither in the garden I've had it in a vase in my kitchen.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4328
photos
180
followers
107
following
90% complete
View this month »
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th November 2023 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
agapanthus
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and detail. We have so much wind that I cannot take any photos outside atm.
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close