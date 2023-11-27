Previous
A Victim Of The Wind DSC_6829
A Victim Of The Wind DSC_6829

The strong easterly winds we've been experiencing haven't been kind to my garden. A couple of days ago I found an aggie with a broken stem. Rather than leave it to wither in the garden I've had it in a vase in my kitchen.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and detail. We have so much wind that I cannot take any photos outside atm.
November 27th, 2023  
