27 / 365
Eying Off The Tiny Berries P1274891
I forgot to post this little cutie from our Hamelin Bay trip. I heard the wrens outside the van and when I went to investigate, they were congregated around this bush and were fluttering up to pick off the tiny red berries.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4439
photos
190
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
27th January 2024 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds
,
hamelin_bay
,
splendid_fairy_wren
Kim
ace
Great capture of those beautiful colors!
February 22nd, 2024
