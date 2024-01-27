Previous
Eying Off The Tiny Berries P1274891 by merrelyn
Eying Off The Tiny Berries P1274891

I forgot to post this little cutie from our Hamelin Bay trip. I heard the wrens outside the van and when I went to investigate, they were congregated around this bush and were fluttering up to pick off the tiny red berries.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Kim ace
Great capture of those beautiful colors!
February 22nd, 2024  
