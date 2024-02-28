Previous
Golden Balls Of Pollen P2289659 by merrelyn
I love the tiny balls of golden pollen that pop open on the 4 o'clock (Mirabilis Jalapa) flowers.
For the 52 week challenge - macro/ up close.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
February 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous macro and detail, I have never heard of these beauties before.
February 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
what an amazing macro
February 28th, 2024  
