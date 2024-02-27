Sign up
58 / 365
Seagull Flyby P2276541
We had a free day so we decided to take a 260ish kilometre round trip to Bunbury for lunch, with a couple of short detours on the way home.
I was watching ospreys fishing in the distance at Heron Point when this seagull decided to do a fly by.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
seagulls
,
flight
,
heron_point
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
February 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture!
February 27th, 2024
