60 / 365
Growing Happily In Water P2299681
It was getting dark and I hadn't taken a photo. After wander around the garden and then the house, this was the best I could come up with. These pieces of pathos (aka devil's ivy) have been growing in this vase since early November.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4454
photos
189
followers
104
following
Tags
vase
,
pothos
,
devil's_ivy
