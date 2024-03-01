Previous
Yum, These She-oak Cones Taste Great P3016717 by merrelyn
Yum, These She-oak Cones Taste Great P3016717

The galahs were having quite a feast in the she-oaks at the local park.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute close up capture.
March 1st, 2024  
