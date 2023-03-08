Sign up
I'm The King Of The Castle P3083615
This young galah wasted no time in claiming the top of the bird feeder after the adults flew away.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th March 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
ndao13
