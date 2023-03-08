Previous
I'm The King Of The Castle P3083615 by merrelyn
I'm The King Of The Castle P3083615

This young galah wasted no time in claiming the top of the bird feeder after the adults flew away.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

