Tiny Balls Of Golden Pollen P3093645 by merrelyn
Tiny Balls Of Golden Pollen P3093645

I was stuck for a photo so I plucked a flower from my 4 o'clock plant. I love the way that capsules split open to reveal the tiny balls of pollen.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
