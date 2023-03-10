Previous
The Little Boy And The Whale P3106922 by merrelyn
The Little Boy And The Whale P3106922

This was one of my favourite pieces at Sculptures By The Sea at Cottesloe Beach. We went up this morning and spent a coupe of hours wandering around. It was a very pleasant way to spend the morning.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Merrelyn

