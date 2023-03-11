Previous
A Welcome Visitor P3113679 by merrelyn
70 / 365

A Welcome Visitor P3113679

Hopefully it will clean up some of the bugs on my lavender.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Sounds a good plan.
March 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope he has a good appetite.
March 11th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Not an easy task, great capture
March 11th, 2023  
