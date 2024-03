He Finally Sat Still P3238070

We drove up to Cowaramup for lunch, then headed out to Canebrake Pool to check out the camping area. It has been over 40 years since we last camped there but it is definitely back on the radar for another visit.

I noticed this lovely little scarlet robin just after we pulled up and I followed him until he sat still for a bit. I was especially pleased when he perched with the beautiful blue sky behind him.