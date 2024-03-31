Sign up
91 / 365
Happy Easter DSC_7065
I have never had much success with dying eggs, so I decorate my hard boiled eggs with beautiful shrink wrap sleeves. I used to do them with our pre-primary classes and I'm gradually working through the one that I still have.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
eggs
,
easter
,
march24words
Diana
ace
Happy Easter Merrelyn, such a lovely selection and capture.
March 31st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Happy Easter! Lovely shot.
March 31st, 2024
