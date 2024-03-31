Previous
Happy Easter DSC_7065 by merrelyn
Happy Easter DSC_7065

I have never had much success with dying eggs, so I decorate my hard boiled eggs with beautiful shrink wrap sleeves. I used to do them with our pre-primary classes and I'm gradually working through the one that I still have.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Merrelyn

Happy Easter Merrelyn, such a lovely selection and capture.
March 31st, 2024  
Happy Easter! Lovely shot.
March 31st, 2024  
