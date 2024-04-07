Previous
Frozen Geraniums P4070740 by merrelyn
98 / 365

Frozen Geraniums P4070740

I don't know what has happened to Autumn. We shouldn't still be experiencing windy days with temperatures around 35C. It wasn't pleasant to be outside so I pulled out the geranium that I froze yesterday.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Great idea !
April 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, well done.
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise