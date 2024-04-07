Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
98 / 365
Frozen Geraniums P4070740
I don't know what has happened to Autumn. We shouldn't still be experiencing windy days with temperatures around 35C. It wasn't pleasant to be outside so I pulled out the geranium that I froze yesterday.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4527
photos
187
followers
109
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Latest from all albums
92
1030
93
94
95
96
97
98
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th April 2024 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
flowers
,
frozen
,
geranium
,
theme-april2024
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Great idea !
April 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, well done.
April 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close