144 / 365
144 / 365
Enjoying An Early Morning Ride P5230166
Heron Point is a popular spot for an early morning ride.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd May 2024 7:57am
Tags
animals
,
reflections
,
horses
,
heron_point
