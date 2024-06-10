Previous
A Little Battered But Still Pretty P6101060 by merrelyn
Between chilli thrip and our recent weather, my garden has taken a battering. The bushes have been hammered but my roses are still producing the odd flower.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
June 10th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
June 10th, 2024  
