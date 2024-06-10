Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
162 / 365
A Little Battered But Still Pretty P6101060
Between chilli thrip and our recent weather, my garden has taken a battering. The bushes have been hammered but my roses are still producing the odd flower.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4632
photos
188
followers
110
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th June 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
,
sixws-150
,
30dayswild-2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 10th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
June 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close