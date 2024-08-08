Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
221 / 365
Eagle Bluff IMG_2834
We took a run out to Eagle Bluff this afternoon. I was hoping to find some birds of prey but I was out of luck. At least the scenery is pretty spectacular and we saw large shoals of fish swimming in the bay.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4697
photos
183
followers
110
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Latest from all albums
215
216
1069
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th August 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
cliffs
,
beach
,
clouds
,
shark_bay
,
eagle_bluff
Mark St Clair
ace
Wow…. Just stunning
August 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close