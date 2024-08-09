Sign up
222 / 365
Lilies At Mini-golf IMG_2837
We spent a pleasant afternoon playing mini golf. There were several clumps of these pretty lilies around the course. Google tells me that they are a variety of spider lily.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-2024
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th August 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lilies
,
denham
