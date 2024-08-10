Sign up
223 / 365
Fishing In The Bay P8103213
For 52 Week Challenge - minimalism
I saw this fellow fishing just off the beach and thought that it might make an ok minimalist image.
Our time in Denham has almost come to an end. Tomorrow we'll meet up with other friends and head further north.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
blue
,
fisherman
,
minimalist
,
denham
,
shark_bay
,
52wc-2024-w32
,
merrelyn52wc24-w32
Nigel Rogers
ace
Meets the criteria pretty well.
August 10th, 2024
narayani
ace
Works very well for the theme
August 10th, 2024
