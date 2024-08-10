Previous
Fishing In The Bay P8103213 by merrelyn
Fishing In The Bay P8103213

For 52 Week Challenge - minimalism
I saw this fellow fishing just off the beach and thought that it might make an ok minimalist image.
Our time in Denham has almost come to an end. Tomorrow we'll meet up with other friends and head further north.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Nigel Rogers
Meets the criteria pretty well.
August 10th, 2024  
narayani
Works very well for the theme
August 10th, 2024  
