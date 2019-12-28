Sign up
Photo 1667
Corellas At Play
The corellas have found their way back to Rockingham Beach. They can be quite a pest but I love watching their antics.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
corellas
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful collage, Merrelyn.
December 28th, 2019
