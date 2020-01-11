Previous
Not Quite Caviar _DSC9667 by merrelyn
Not Quite Caviar _DSC9667

For macro-guess.
Thank you all for you well wishes on our anniversary. We had a lovely dinner followed by a walk along the beach.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Monique ace
WoW, this is amazing !
January 11th, 2020  
narayani
Hibiscus? Great shot 🌸
January 11th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani Nice try but no cigar :)
January 11th, 2020  
