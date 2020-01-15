Previous
Just A Bit Of Refraction_DSC9767 by merrelyn
Photo 1685

Just A Bit Of Refraction_DSC9767

I love water drop refraction. It was nice to have a slightly less windy start to the day so that I could have a play after the sprinklers had finished.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
JackieR ace
Truly stupendous
January 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
Magnificent shot and colours Merrelyn!
January 15th, 2020  
