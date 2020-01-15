Sign up
Photo 1685
Just A Bit Of Refraction_DSC9767
I love water drop refraction. It was nice to have a slightly less windy start to the day so that I could have a play after the sprinklers had finished.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
JackieR
ace
Truly stupendous
January 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
Magnificent shot and colours Merrelyn!
January 15th, 2020
