This Isn't Going To End Well P1161302 by merrelyn
This Isn't Going To End Well P1161302

I headed back to The Pond for more practise with my big lens and was much happy with the results. It may have been a mistake trying out the rapid shooting mode on my camera (639 shots to sort through).
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Carole G ace
Great action shots. The practice is paying off
January 17th, 2020  
