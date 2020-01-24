Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1694
Waiting For A Feed P1240073
Stingrays cruise the shallows at Hamelin Bay and happily interact with people. After cleaning and filleting their day's catch, fishermen regularly toss the frames and skin to the rays.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2396
photos
173
followers
116
following
464% complete
View this month »
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
Latest from all albums
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
204
1693
1694
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th January 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
beach
,
clouds
,
stingrays
,
hamelin_bay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close