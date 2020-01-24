Previous
Next
Waiting For A Feed P1240073 by merrelyn
Photo 1694

Waiting For A Feed P1240073

Stingrays cruise the shallows at Hamelin Bay and happily interact with people. After cleaning and filleting their day's catch, fishermen regularly toss the frames and skin to the rays.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise