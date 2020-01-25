Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1695
Beautiful Hamelin Bay DSCN2644
We spent a lovely morning at the beach with the kids. I wasn't prepared to take my Olympus but I think the little waterproof point and shoot did a pretty good job and yes the ocean really is that colour.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2397
photos
173
followers
116
following
464% complete
View this month »
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
Latest from all albums
1689
1690
1691
1692
204
1693
1694
1695
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX W300
Taken
25th January 2020 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
blue.
,
hamelin_bay
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning bay.
January 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such wondrous colours...
January 29th, 2020
narayani
It really is stunning!
January 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close