Previous
Next
Beautiful Hamelin Bay DSCN2644 by merrelyn
Photo 1695

Beautiful Hamelin Bay DSCN2644

We spent a lovely morning at the beach with the kids. I wasn't prepared to take my Olympus but I think the little waterproof point and shoot did a pretty good job and yes the ocean really is that colour.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this stunning bay.
January 29th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such wondrous colours...
January 29th, 2020  
narayani
It really is stunning!
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise