Photo 1722
They're Back DSC_6918
The corellas were making their presence known at the beachfront this afternoon.
They are very destructive but I love watching them.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
corellas
,
rockingham
