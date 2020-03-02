Previous
North Mole Lighthouse P3020647 by merrelyn
North Mole Lighthouse P3020647

The North Mole Lighthouse began operation in 1906 at the entrance to Fremantle Harbour. The fixed lightsource is 15 metres above sea level and is visible for 11 miles. It indicates the westernmost point of the harbour and its entrance.
Merrelyn

