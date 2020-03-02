Sign up
North Mole Lighthouse P3020647
The North Mole Lighthouse began operation in 1906 at the entrance to Fremantle Harbour. The fixed lightsource is 15 metres above sea level and is visible for 11 miles. It indicates the westernmost point of the harbour and its entrance.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
clouds
,
fremantle
,
lighthouse
,
north_mole_lighthouse
