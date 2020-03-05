Sign up
Photo 1735
Lorikeets At Play P3050802
There were at least 10 rainbow lorikeets in neighbours gum tree this afternoon. I was pretty happy to get this shot because the wind was quite strong and the lorikeets and the twig they were hanging from were being blown all over the place.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
colourful
,
words
,
rainbow_lorikeets
,
march20
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful birds!
March 5th, 2020
bep
What a colourful capture!
March 5th, 2020
