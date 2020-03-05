Previous
Lorikeets At Play P3050802 by merrelyn
Lorikeets At Play P3050802

There were at least 10 rainbow lorikeets in neighbours gum tree this afternoon. I was pretty happy to get this shot because the wind was quite strong and the lorikeets and the twig they were hanging from were being blown all over the place.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful birds!
March 5th, 2020  
bep
What a colourful capture!
March 5th, 2020  
