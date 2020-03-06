Sign up
Photo 1736
Which Flower Should I Choose? P3060855
This little New Holland honeyeater seemed to be having trouble deciding which flower to feed from.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2477
photos
176
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th March 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
honeyeaters
,
new_holland_honeyeater
narayani
Fabulous capture!
March 6th, 2020
