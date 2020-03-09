Sign up
Photo 1739
Beyond Their Prime DSC_7250
Although the flowers have withered, they have retained their fragrance.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2483
photos
176
followers
118
following
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
withered
