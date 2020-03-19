Sign up
Photo 1749
A Little Bit Of Sunshine DSC_0986
My Jerusalem artichoke plants are blooming beautifully. I have read that the flowers should be cut off so that all of the energy goes into producing edible tubers rather than flowers but they are too pretty to cut down.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2504
photos
177
followers
120
following
479% complete
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
jerusalem_artichokes
cm_saratoga
Very nice. I like the composition.
March 19th, 2020
Hazel
ace
Very pretty. I am not good at cutting off flowers either!
March 19th, 2020
