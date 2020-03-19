Previous
A Little Bit Of Sunshine DSC_0986 by merrelyn
A Little Bit Of Sunshine DSC_0986

My Jerusalem artichoke plants are blooming beautifully. I have read that the flowers should be cut off so that all of the energy goes into producing edible tubers rather than flowers but they are too pretty to cut down.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Merrelyn

cm_saratoga
Very nice. I like the composition.
March 19th, 2020  
Hazel
Very pretty. I am not good at cutting off flowers either!
March 19th, 2020  
