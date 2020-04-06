Previous
A Pretty Addition To My Salad DSC_1254 by merrelyn
Photo 1767

A Pretty Addition To My Salad DSC_1254

I was trolling around the garden in search of a photo when I spied these lovely little Society Garlic flowers. They served a double purpose -providing me with today's photo and adding some lovely colour to tonight's salad.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Merrelyn

Pigeons Farm ace
These flowers are very beautiful and I love that they have a duel purpose :).
April 6th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the reflections.
April 6th, 2020  
