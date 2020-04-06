Sign up
A Pretty Addition To My Salad DSC_1254
I was trolling around the garden in search of a photo when I spied these lovely little Society Garlic flowers. They served a double purpose -providing me with today's photo and adding some lovely colour to tonight's salad.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Pigeons Farm
ace
These flowers are very beautiful and I love that they have a duel purpose :).
April 6th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the reflections.
April 6th, 2020
