Photo 1774
Sunset Salutations P4130088
Someone went to a lot of trouble to create this seaweed and stick "sculpture" on Warnbro beach. Initially I thought that she was a mermaid but perhaps not. I couldn't resist taking a few shots from different angles as the sky lit up behind her.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2545
photos
184
followers
120
following
486% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th April 2020 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
seaweed
,
sculpture
,
warnbro
Sue Cooper
ace
It looks great with that beautiful sky in the background.
April 13th, 2020
