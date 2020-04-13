Previous
Sunset Salutations P4130088

Someone went to a lot of trouble to create this seaweed and stick "sculpture" on Warnbro beach. Initially I thought that she was a mermaid but perhaps not. I couldn't resist taking a few shots from different angles as the sky lit up behind her.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Merrelyn

Sue Cooper ace
It looks great with that beautiful sky in the background.
April 13th, 2020  
