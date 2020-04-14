Previous
Follow Me, Don't Just Stand There!! P4140143 by merrelyn
Photo 1775

Follow Me, Don't Just Stand There!! P4140143

There are always pelicans on Lake Richmond and there are usually lots of comings and goings. Unfortunately today's flight path wasn't near the viewing platform so I had to be content with a zoomed image.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Merrelyn

Monica
Nice shot - and fantastic title!
April 14th, 2020  
