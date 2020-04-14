Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1775
Follow Me, Don't Just Stand There!! P4140143
There are always pelicans on Lake Richmond and there are usually lots of comings and goings. Unfortunately today's flight path wasn't near the viewing platform so I had to be content with a zoomed image.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2546
photos
183
followers
120
following
486% complete
View this month »
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th April 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pelicans
,
lake_richmond
,
sixws-104
Monica
Nice shot - and fantastic title!
April 14th, 2020
