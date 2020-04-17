Previous
A Desperation Shot DSC_7932 by merrelyn
Photo 1778

A Desperation Shot DSC_7932

Desperation kicks in when you get too 7.30pm and haven't got a shot. A quick scan of my craft bench netted some shells and back craft paper.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Babs ace
A beautiful selection of shells.
April 17th, 2020  
