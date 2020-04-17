Sign up
Photo 1778
A Desperation Shot DSC_7932
Desperation kicks in when you get too 7.30pm and haven't got a shot. A quick scan of my craft bench netted some shells and back craft paper.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2550
photos
183
followers
120
following
487% complete
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th April 2020 7:39pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shells
,
desperation
Babs
ace
A beautiful selection of shells.
April 17th, 2020
