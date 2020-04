Rainbow Lorikeets To The Rescue P4280186

I really didn't feel like going in search of a photo today, so when I heard the lorikeets in my neighbours' trees I grabbed my camera and headed out the front door. They were pretty well hidden the huge gum tree next door. Luckily a wattle bird flew into the umbrella tree across the road and while trying to get him I noticed the lorikeets - a much more colourful option.