Photo 1805
Taking A Break P5120877
I was pleased when this little fellow finally perched in the sunshine.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2594
photos
187
followers
122
following
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
573
1802
1803
574
575
1804
576
1805
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th May 2020 4:03pm
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
honeyeaters
,
umbrella_tree
,
singing_honeyeater
Diana
ace
How beautiful, gorgeous shot and colours.
May 12th, 2020
