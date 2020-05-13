Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1806
Still Blooming P5130910
My iceberg rose is still producing beautiful flowers even though Winter is rapidly approaching.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2596
photos
188
followers
122
following
494% complete
View this month »
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
Latest from all albums
1803
574
575
1804
576
1805
577
1806
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th May 2020 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
drops
,
garden
,
roses
,
refraction
,
theme-botanicals
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous droplets. Amazing that they turn pink this time of the year isn't it. Winter is well on its way here and I think mine have given up now ;-)
May 13th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
This is lovely and the water droplets add to its beauty.
May 13th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Very pretty capture...love the waterdrops
May 13th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful rose & I love the sparkling droplets
May 13th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely shot with the water droplets.
May 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close