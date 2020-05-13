Previous
Still Blooming P5130910 by merrelyn
Photo 1806

Still Blooming P5130910

My iceberg rose is still producing beautiful flowers even though Winter is rapidly approaching.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous droplets. Amazing that they turn pink this time of the year isn't it. Winter is well on its way here and I think mine have given up now ;-)
May 13th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
This is lovely and the water droplets add to its beauty.
May 13th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Very pretty capture...love the waterdrops
May 13th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a beautiful rose & I love the sparkling droplets
May 13th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely shot with the water droplets.
May 13th, 2020  
