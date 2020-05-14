Sign up
Photo 1807
Enjoying The Sunset DSC_8500
There were no clouds to light up tonight's sunset but it was a beautiful evening for a walk along the beach. I chose to walk back to the car along the footpath and I happened upon this cyclist enjoying the view.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2598
photos
188
followers
122
following
Tags
sunset
,
silhouettes
,
islands
,
cyclist
,
shoalwater
Nadiya Bilovodenko
So beautiful scene And great composition
May 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene and lovely colours.
May 14th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty colors and great silhouettes.
May 14th, 2020
