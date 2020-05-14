Previous
Enjoying The Sunset DSC_8500 by merrelyn
Photo 1807

There were no clouds to light up tonight's sunset but it was a beautiful evening for a walk along the beach. I chose to walk back to the car along the footpath and I happened upon this cyclist enjoying the view.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Nadiya Bilovodenko
So beautiful scene And great composition
May 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene and lovely colours.
May 14th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty colors and great silhouettes.
May 14th, 2020  
