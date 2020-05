Rainy Day Rose Reflections DSC_2119

Today was too wet and windy to be out and about with my camera, so I had to resort to a rose rescued from the wind, a spay bottle, a mirror and a black background. I usually use black perspex for my reflection shots and I think that it gives a sharper reflection. All of my mirror shots seem to have a hint of a second reflection around the edges of the petals, something I don't get with the perspex.