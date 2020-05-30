Sign up
I Wish I Was Flying Today P5300880
As I type this, Graham and I should be sitting in a plane on our way to Africa. We had an amazing six week adventure organised. Hopefully when things settle down and international travel can be undertaken safely we will be able to plan a new trip.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th May 2020 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
clouds
,
flight
,
pelicans
,
sixws-105
narayani
Oh no! Hope you can reschedule soon. I hope you didn’t lose a lot of money (like my neighbours have)
May 30th, 2020
KV
ace
Wow! What a gorgeous capture. So sorry to hear about your cancelled travel plans... that trip sounds like it would have been truly amazing. Fingers crossed that you can get it rescheduled soon.
May 30th, 2020
Wylie
ace
beautiful pelicans and how disappointing about your big adventure!
May 30th, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
We stand to lose a bit but have put in an insurance claim to see happens. We took out an annual policy which was activated in July last year and booked Africa because we already had travel insurance. We've copped some hefty cancellation fees for internal flights and our travel agent is still trying get refunds for some of our accomodation. South African Airways will give us a flight voucher valid until March 2022 . Africa over Summer wouldn't be a good idea so we'd have to look at travelling in Spring next year - if we can, if it's safe to do so and if SAA is still flying.
May 30th, 2020
