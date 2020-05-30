Previous
I Wish I Was Flying Today P5300880 by merrelyn
Photo 1823

I Wish I Was Flying Today P5300880

As I type this, Graham and I should be sitting in a plane on our way to Africa. We had an amazing six week adventure organised. Hopefully when things settle down and international travel can be undertaken safely we will be able to plan a new trip.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Oh no! Hope you can reschedule soon. I hope you didn’t lose a lot of money (like my neighbours have)
May 30th, 2020  
KV ace
Wow! What a gorgeous capture. So sorry to hear about your cancelled travel plans... that trip sounds like it would have been truly amazing. Fingers crossed that you can get it rescheduled soon.
May 30th, 2020  
Wylie ace
beautiful pelicans and how disappointing about your big adventure!
May 30th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
@narayani We stand to lose a bit but have put in an insurance claim to see happens. We took out an annual policy which was activated in July last year and booked Africa because we already had travel insurance. We've copped some hefty cancellation fees for internal flights and our travel agent is still trying get refunds for some of our accomodation. South African Airways will give us a flight voucher valid until March 2022 . Africa over Summer wouldn't be a good idea so we'd have to look at travelling in Spring next year - if we can, if it's safe to do so and if SAA is still flying.
May 30th, 2020  
