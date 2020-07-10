Previous
My Poppies Are Flowering Too. DSC_2257 by merrelyn
Photo 1862

My Poppies Are Flowering Too. DSC_2257

I've been wanting to photograph my poppies but it's been too windy, so today I brought some inside.
It amazes me that these beautiful flowers bloom from the end of Autumn through until part way through Summer.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
