Previous
Next
Photo 1862
My Poppies Are Flowering Too. DSC_2257
I've been wanting to photograph my poppies but it's been too windy, so today I brought some inside.
It amazes me that these beautiful flowers bloom from the end of Autumn through until part way through Summer.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
poppies
