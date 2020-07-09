Sign up
Photo 1861
More Visitors P7090793
As soon as the galahs moved off the Port Lincoln ringnecks (aka twenty eights) moved in.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
4
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2676
photos
193
followers
129
following
509% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th July 2020 9:28am
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
port_lincoln_ringnecks
Babs
ace
Lovely shot, he doesn't look as though he is going to share.
July 9th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
July 9th, 2020
KWind
ace
Love the colourful bird. Great shot.
July 9th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
July 9th, 2020
