Shadow PlayDSC_0916 by merrelyn
Photo 1915

I have quite a few self sown cosmos plants that are flowering. It's the wrong season so they are quite small and straggly but they're too pretty to pull out.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Merrelyn

ace
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colour
August 30th, 2020  
