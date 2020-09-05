Sign up
Look And You Will Find Beauty DSC_3243
When I found this guinea fowl feather, I knew that I had to bring it home for a photo play. It usually takes me ages to get the effect that I want, but this time it all went very quickly and smoothly.
11
5
1
365
NIKON D7100
5th September 2020 4:02pm
Tags
reflection
,
spots
,
feather
,
soft
,
eotb-123
,
septssubjects
,
guinea_fowl
Graham Harcombe
ace
Gorgeous
September 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a pretty feather
September 5th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Very nice Merrelyn
September 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous Merrelyn!
September 5th, 2020
Wylie
ace
gorgeous leaf and reflection, fav
September 5th, 2020
