Look And You Will Find Beauty DSC_3243 by merrelyn
Look And You Will Find Beauty DSC_3243

When I found this guinea fowl feather, I knew that I had to bring it home for a photo play. It usually takes me ages to get the effect that I want, but this time it all went very quickly and smoothly.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Merrelyn

Graham Harcombe ace
Gorgeous
September 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a pretty feather
September 5th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Very nice Merrelyn
September 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
It's gorgeous Merrelyn!
September 5th, 2020  
Wylie ace
gorgeous leaf and reflection, fav
September 5th, 2020  
