Photo 1920
Spring Flowers P9040028
I struggled to find the motivation to get out with camera today. An afternoon walk turned up nothing worth saving, so I had to resort to flowers in my garden. I must admit that this ranunculus is quite lovely.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2738
photos
187
followers
130
following
4
2
365
E-M1MarkII
4th September 2020 4:42pm
Public
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
ranunculus
,
septssubjects
bep
It's lovely indeed, Merrelyn.Beautiful colour.
September 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
It is a beauty.
September 4th, 2020
