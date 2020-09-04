Previous
Spring Flowers P9040028 by merrelyn
Photo 1920

Spring Flowers P9040028

I struggled to find the motivation to get out with camera today. An afternoon walk turned up nothing worth saving, so I had to resort to flowers in my garden. I must admit that this ranunculus is quite lovely.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
bep
It's lovely indeed, Merrelyn.Beautiful colour.
September 4th, 2020  
Wylie ace
It is a beauty.
September 4th, 2020  
