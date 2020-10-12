Sign up
Photo 1958
Just Checking Out The Surroundings DSC_3973
This lovely little praying mantis sat on the same flower for two days. It was there again this morning. The wind wasn't too strong so I managed to get couple of shots. The flower was wilting rapidly so by this afternoon he had moved on.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2779
photos
185
followers
124
following
536% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th October 2020 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
praying_mantis
