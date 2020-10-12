Previous
Next
Just Checking Out The Surroundings DSC_3973 by merrelyn
Photo 1958

Just Checking Out The Surroundings DSC_3973

This lovely little praying mantis sat on the same flower for two days. It was there again this morning. The wind wasn't too strong so I managed to get couple of shots. The flower was wilting rapidly so by this afternoon he had moved on.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise