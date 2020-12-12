Previous
Cooling Off By The Dam PC120113 by merrelyn
Photo 2020

Cooling Off By The Dam PC120113

I'm still catching up on our trip to Manjimup for the Cherry Festival. We pass these alpacas every time we leave the caravan park and this is the first time that I've managed to photograph them. They are regularly seen cooling off in the water.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Margo ace
What a wonderful capture Fav
December 30th, 2020  
Nick ace
Great way to cool off. @yorkshirekiwi you have to build a big pond!
December 30th, 2020  
