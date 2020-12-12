Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2020
Cooling Off By The Dam PC120113
I'm still catching up on our trip to Manjimup for the Cherry Festival. We pass these alpacas every time we leave the caravan park and this is the first time that I've managed to photograph them. They are regularly seen cooling off in the water.
12th December 2020
12th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2867
photos
182
followers
123
following
557% complete
View this month »
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
Latest from all albums
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
613
2036
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th December 2020 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
dam
,
alpacas
,
farmland
,
manjimup
Margo
ace
What a wonderful capture Fav
December 30th, 2020
Nick
ace
Great way to cool off.
@yorkshirekiwi
you have to build a big pond!
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close